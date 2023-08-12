CHICAGO — A five-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the street in the Irving Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said a 29-year-old man was driving a sedan northbound in the 4300 block of North Monticello Avenue around 1:30 p.m., when a five-year-old boy tried crossing the street.

The driver of the sedan then hit the five-year-old boy in the crosswalk, continued driving northbound, and came to a stop after hitting several parked vehicles in the 4700 block of North Monticello Avenue.

At this point, the driver of the sedan tried to flee the scene of the incident on foot, but was taken into custody by police in the 4600 block of North Monticello Avenue.

The five-year-old was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital from the scene with abrasions to his arms and knees, and is currently in fair condition.

Police said charges are pending in the investigation of this incident.

No other information is available at this time.