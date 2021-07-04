5-year-old girl shot in Southeast Side alleyway

CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating a West Pullam area shooting that left a 5-year-old girl wounded.

According to police, it happened around 4:40 p.m. on the 11700 block of S. Normal.

The girl was in an alleyway when she sustained a gunshot wound to her right leg, according to police. She was taken to Roseland Hospital in stable condition. No suspect is in custody.

The shooting is the latest in a string of gun violence that has injured youth in Chicago.

Thursday night, a one-month-old child was among seven people shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. Hours earlier, a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head while she was seated in the back of a vehicle in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Both were listed in critical condition following the shooting.