5-year-old girl shot in Southeast Side alleyway

CHICAGO — Authorities are investigating a West Pullam area shooting that left a 5-year-old girl wounded.
According to police, it happened around 4:40 p.m. on the 11700 block of S. Normal.
The girl was in an alleyway when she sustained a gunshot wound to her right leg, according to police. She was taken to Roseland Hospital in stable condition. No suspect is in custody.
The shooting is the latest in a string of gun violence that has injured youth in Chicago.
Thursday night, a one-month-old child was among seven people shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. Hours earlier, a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head while she was seated in the back of a vehicle in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
Both were listed in critical condition following the shooting.