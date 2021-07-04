5-year-old girl shot in Southeast Side alleyway

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

CHICAGO  Authorities are investigating a West Pullam area shooting that left a 5-year-old girl wounded.

According to police, it happened around 4:40 p.m. on the 11700 block of S. Normal.

The girl was in an alleyway when she sustained a gunshot wound to her right leg, according to police. She was taken to Roseland Hospital in stable condition. No suspect is in custody.

The shooting is the latest in a string of gun violence that has injured youth in Chicago.

Thursday night, a one-month-old child was among seven people shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. Hours earlier, a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head while she was seated in the back of a vehicle in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. 

Both were listed in critical condition following the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News