5-year-old girl among 2 critically wounded in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO — A 5-year-old girl was among two people critically wounded in a shooting in Little Village Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said a 5-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were struck by gunfire at approximately 2:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street.

The 5-year-old girl was struck to the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The man was struck to the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no further information available.