CHICAGO — A crime spree spanning three police districts is under investigation after five women were mugged in a single hour on Monday.

According to police, the muggings occurred across several neighborhoods, spanning from the Near West Side to Lincoln Park.

The first incident in the 2300 block of W. Harrison occured around 9:55 a.m. Five minutes later and four blocks away in the 1900 block of W. Harrison, police say a second mugging occurred.

A third incident occurred five minutes later in the 2200 block of N. California.

The fourth incident occurred just before 10:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of W. Fullerton and then the last mugging happened around 10:45 a.m. on West Grand.

In each case, at least two men approached women aged 31 to 60. In some instances, the women were reportedly punched or pushed to the ground. The suspects stole the women’s belongings and jumped back into a waiting vehicle.

The vehicle descriptions vary, however.

One witness described seeing a dark blue SUV, possibly a Kia. Another victim said she observed a black minivan parked ahead of her. In a third case, there was allegedly a sedan involved.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.