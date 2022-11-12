CHICAGO — Five people are in custody and three people were taken to the hospital from a shooting that involved police near Humboldt Park Saturday evening, Chicago police and fire say.

According to the Chicago Police Department, five suspects are in custody — including a wounded suspect — after a shooting involving police in the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department said one civilian and two police officers were taken to local hospitals after the incident. The civilian was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound in stable condition. Additionally, two police officers were taken to Rush Hospital in stable condition.

According to police and fire, no officers were shot. Fire officials said the two officers taken to the hospital were just being taken there for evaluation.

Police said two guns were recovered at the scene of the incident.

Circumstances surrounding and leading up to the shooting are still unclear at this time. No other information has been made available.

Stay with WGN News as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.