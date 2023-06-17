CHICAGO — Chicago Police reported that several people were shot in Lincoln Park early Saturday morning.

Police reported of multiple shots fired in the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive around 4:40 a.m., near the Lincoln Park Zoo. Reports said that a group of people were gathered when an argument ensued and an unknown individual opened fire, striking five victims.

A 23-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds throughout the body and self-transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Another 44-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound throughout the body and self-transported to Northwestern memorial in critical condition.

A 31-year-old man also sustained gunshot wounds throughout the body and self-transported to Northwestern Memorial in critical condition.

Another man, 27, was also shot and self-transported to Northwestern and is in critical condition.

A 17-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her buttocks and was transported to Northwestern Memorial in good condition.

Police said four men were shot and all are in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Police said the injured victims are not giving any details to the incident. There is no report on any arrests. WGN will update as the investigation continues.