CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman is dead and four others injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Police responded to the scene and discovered multiple people were shot.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest and twice in the arm. She was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect may have been shooting from a vehicle.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.