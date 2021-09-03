5 shot, 1 fatally, in 2 separate shootings in Old Town

CHICAGO — Five people were shot, one fatally, in two separate shootings in the city’s Old Town neighborhood.

Police said one of the shootings happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday on the 1300 block of N. Cleveland. A man and woman were walking toward an apartment complex when three people chased them onto a porch and shots were fired.

The man was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The woman was also shot in the torso and transported in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

In another shooting, three men were shot around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of N. Hudson. A 41-year-old man was shot in the hip, lower backside and leg and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The second man, 40, was shot in the leg and transported in fair condition to Northwestern Memorial Hosital. The third man was grazed in the leg and refused police service and medical treatment.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

It is unknown at this time if the shootings are related.