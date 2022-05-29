CHICAGO — Five people were seriously injured in a shooting that followed a fight in North Lawndale early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said a group of people were standing on the sidewalk just after 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

A 21-year-old man was struck to the left side of the body and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 21-year-old woman was struck to the left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 21-year-old man was struck to the left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 16-year-old girl was struck to the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 33-year-old man was struck to the face and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

There is currently no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.