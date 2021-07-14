5 people shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO — Four women and one man were shot in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said a group of people was standing outside the 4600 block of West Monroe Street just after midnight on Wednesday when a man approached them and opened fire.

The group of people tried to run away when the man started shooting.

A 23-year-old woman sustained one gunshot wound to the buttocks and was listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

A 29-year-old woman was shot once in the buttocks and was listed in good condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 34-year-old woman sustained one gunshot wound to the thigh and refused to go to the hospital. She left the scene in good condition.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

A man, 25, was shot twice, once in each leg, and was listed in good condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.