5 people shot in Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for the gunman who shot five people on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened just after midnight Saturday on the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue in Lawndale.

Police said the five were standing among a group of people when a black Nissan pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

Two men, 22 and 37, were transported by the fire department to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Two women, 25 and 33, self-transported to the same hospital in good condition.

A 34-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg and transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition,

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.