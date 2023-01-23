CHICAGO — Two people are dead and three more are in critical condition after a shooting in South Shore Monday afternoon, according to the Chicago Police Department.

CPD said the shooting happened in the 2900 block of East 78th Street.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, two people were dead on arrival, one man and one woman. One man was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A fourth man was also taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair-to-critical condition.

CFD said a fifth victim was taken to the hospital from a nearby McDonalds.

