5 people hospitalized after Logan Square stabbing

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Five people were hospitalized after a stabbing in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to police.

Chicago police said an argument broke out in an apartment on the 2300 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday.

A 37-year-old man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with stab wounds to the abdomen.

A 35-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with stab wounds to his legs and head.

A 36-year-old man was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in fair condition with stab wounds to the head.

A 37-year-old man was taken to Humboldt Park Health in fair condition with lacerations to the hands.

A 25-year-old woman was treated on the scene for abrasions to the body. 

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News