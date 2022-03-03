5 people hospitalized after Logan Square stabbing

CHICAGO — Five people were hospitalized after a stabbing in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to police.

Chicago police said an argument broke out in an apartment on the 2300 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday.

A 37-year-old man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with stab wounds to the abdomen.

A 35-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with stab wounds to his legs and head.

A 36-year-old man was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in fair condition with stab wounds to the head.

A 37-year-old man was taken to Humboldt Park Health in fair condition with lacerations to the hands.

A 25-year-old woman was treated on the scene for abrasions to the body.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation.