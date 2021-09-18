5 killed, 10 injured in overnight shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 10 people were injured and five people were killed in shooting incidents across Chicago overnight, according to police.
- A 27-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the city’s West Side Friday night, according to police. Police said the man was sitting on the front steps of his home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue at approximately 9:10 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who revealed a handgun and opened fire. The 27-year-old man was struck to the abdomen and self-transported to Stroger Hospital where he is in good condition. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
- A 46-year-old man was injured in a Near North Side shooting Friday night, according to police. Police said an unidentified man was upset after not being allowed entrance to a bar in the 300 block of West Erie Street at approximately 11:35 p.m. when he returned shortly after in a black sedan and opened fire towards security staff at the front door. The perpetrator attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended by police and placed into custody. The 46-year-old man was grazed to the arm and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. A weapon was recovered and the perpetrator was transported to Area Three headquarters with charges pending.
- A 35-year-old man was injured in a West Englewood shooting Friday night, according to police. Police said the man was walking outside in the 1500 block of West Marquette Road just before 11:50 p.m. when he heard a gunshot and felt pain. The man was struck to the foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.
- A 29-year-old man and 34-year-old man were shot to death in North Lawndale Saturday morning, according to police. Police said the men were in the 1900 block of South St. Louis Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. when a perpetrator in a red vehicle opened fire and fled the scene. Both men sustained gunshot wounds to the head. The 29-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.
- A 36-year-old man was injured in a West Ridge shooting Friday night, according to police. Police said the man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2400 block of West Lunt Avenue at approximately 11:40 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who revealed a handgun and fired shots. The 36-year-old man was struck to the leg and self-transported to Swedish Hospital where he is in fair condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.
- Two 20-year-old men were injured in a Belmont Cragin shooting Saturday morning, according to police. Police said the men were outside on a rear porch in the 2600 block of North Melvina Avenue just before 12:35 a.m. when they heard several shots fired nearby. One man was grazed to the backside and another man was struck twice to the leg. Both men were taken to Loyola Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Five detectives.
- A 31-year-old man was shot to death on the Far South Side Saturday morning, according to police. Police said the man was found on the ground unresponsive in the 200 block of East 121st Place at approximately 12:50 a.m. with two gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition where he was later pronounced dead. The shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.
- A 22-year-old woman was injured in a Little Village shooting Saturday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was outside in the 2500 block of South Kedzie Avenue just after 2:05 a.m. when an unknown occupant inside a red Jeep fired several shots before fleeing the scene. The woman was struck twice to the arm and once to the wrist and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.
- A man was critically injured in a shooting at an unknown location Saturday morning, according to police. Police said a man in his 30s sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and self-transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The man was unable to provide details of the incident due to his injuries. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.
- A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Austin Saturday morning, according to police. Police said the man was working window service at a restaurant in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue at approximately 3:20 a.m. when an unknown man revealed a handgun and opened fire before fleeing the scene. The 26-year-old man attempted to seek cover and did not see which direction the perpetrator fled in. The man was grazed to the torso and refused medical attention at the scene. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.
- A 21-year-old man was shot to death in East Garfield Park Saturday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a verbal confrontation with a woman in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street just before 2:40 a.m. when an unknown man approached the 21-year-old man and fired multiple rounds before fleeing the scene. The man was struck to the chest, arm and hip and taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition and later pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.
- A 33-year-old man was shot to death in the Near North Side Saturday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing next to his vehicle in the 800 block of North Orleans Street at approximately 3:50 a.m. when an unknown occupant inside a blue SUV fired several shots before fleeing the scene. The man was struck to the chest and taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.
- An 18-year-old man was injured in a Lower West Side shooting Saturday morning, according to police. Police said the man was standing outside in the 2400 block of West 24th Place just before 2:15 a.m. when he heard shots fired and felt pain. The man was struck once to the hand and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.