CHICAGO — Five people were injured after a shooting that took place in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood overnight.

According to police, a group of individuals were standing on a sidewalk near the 1600 block of West Howard Street around 11:40 p.m. on the North Side when the incident ensued.

Police said two vehicles approached the group when a verbal altercation ensued and unknown individuals from inside both vehicles fired shots at the group.

A 37-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital in good condition. Another victim, a 29-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the right hip and is also listed in good condition.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and was also transported to Saint Francis Hospital in good condition. Another 26-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right forearm and leg. She was also transported to the hospital in good condition.

A final victim, a 36-year-old man, sustained a graze wound the head and refused medical attention on the scene.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident. WGN will update as new information is recovered.