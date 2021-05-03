5 injured, 1 critically in West Side shooting

CHICAGO Five people were injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhood late Sunday night, with one victim in critical condition according to police.

Police said a group of people were standing outside in the 2100 block of West Adams Street at approximately 11:10 p.m. when a grey Audi SUV drove past the crowd and began shooting.

Witnesses told police that the perpetrator’s vehicle had three occupants inside.

  • A 20-year-old man sustained two gunshot wounds to the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
  • A 29-year-old man was shot twice in the abdomen and was listed in critical condition prior to transport to Stroger Hospital.
  • A 32-year-old woman was struck to the foot and was listed in good condition before transport to Mount Sinai Hospital.
  • A 26-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the foot and was transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.
  • A 21-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was listed in good condition before transport to Rush Hospital.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

