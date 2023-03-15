CHICAGO — Five people are in custody after an attempted robbery on a CTA train in the city’s Loop.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of South State Street around 3:05 a.m. Wednesday. A preliminary report states officers witnessed the attempted robbery involving five individuals.

During the incident, one of the offenders discharged pepper spray before attempting to flee the scene.

Police said all five individuals are in custody. No one was injured.

One offender was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.