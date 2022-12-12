CHICAGO — Police are investigating after five armed robberies occurred within an hour overnight on the city’s North and Northwest sides.

According to information from Chicago police, the vehicle involved in the robberies appears to be the same in all five incidents.

The first incident happened around 3:15 a.m. Monday on the 2400 block of West Berwyn. Police said a 20-year-old man was sitting inside a parked vehicle when a grey, four-door sedan approached. Three men exited the vehicle holding guns, then opened the doors to the victim’s vehicle and took items from inside.

The men then got back into their vehicle and fled eastbound. The victim was not injured.

The second incident happened just a short time later on the 4300 block of North Leavitt. Police said a 42-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when a silver sedan stopped near his car and four men exited. The men were armed with guns and approached the victim while demanding his wallet and cell phone.

The victim complied and the men returned to the sedan and fled the scene. The victim was not injured.

Around 3:45 a.m., a man was unloading items from his vehicle on the 3100 block of West Leland, when he was approached by three men armed with guns. The men demanded the victim’s wallet, and he complied. One of the offenders punched the man in the face before returning to a silver sedan, according to police.

Around 3:55 a.m. on the 3100 block of West Grace, police said a 36-year-old woman was walking when she was approached by three men with guns after exiting a silver sedan. One of the men demanded her belongings, and she complied.

Police said the woman was struck on the head with an unidentified object, then the offenders returned to their vehicle and fled the scene.

According to police, the woman sustained a laceration to the head and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she is listed in good condition.

The last incident happened around 4 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Superior. Police said a man and woman were entering their vehicle when a silver sedan stopped near them, and three men exited with guns.

The men approached the victims, and they complied and handed over their belongings, according to police. The men then returned to their vehicle and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody in any of these incidents. Police have not provided a description of the offenders.

Area detectives are investigating.