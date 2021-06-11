49-year-old woman stabbed inside Lakeview Mariano’s

CHICAGO — A 49-year-old woman was stabbed inside the Lakeview East Mariano’s store late Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the woman was in the store located at 3030 North Broadway just before 4:45 p.m. when she got involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown woman.

The perpetrator then pulled a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the left arm and back before fleeing on foot northbound.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. The incident is under investigation.