48-year-old man injured in attempted armed robbery on South Side

CHICAGO — A 48-year-old man was injured in an attempted armed robbery in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was standing in the 10500 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 12:40 a.m. Sunday when he was approached by a man who revealed a handgun and demanded money.

The victim then reached for the suspect’s gun, which lead the suspect to open fire, striking the 48-year-old man in the knee.

The suspect then fled the scene while the victim self-transported to Roseland Hospital where he is in good condition.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.