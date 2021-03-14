47-year-old woman killed in West Side shooting that leaves another man injured

CHICAGO — A 47-year-old woman was killed and a 51-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the two victims were sitting on a front porch in the 4100 block of West Potomac Avenue when two men approached on foot and opened fire.

The woman was struck with gunfire in the torso and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The man was struck in the right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.