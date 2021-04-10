47-year-old woman injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 47-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the woman was in front of a vehicle on the street in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up and a perpetrator inside opened fire.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and hip and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.