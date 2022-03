CHICAGO — A 47-year-old man was shot to death in Lakeview Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the man was in an alley in the 3400 block of North Clark Street at approximately 10:15 p.m. when shots were fired from an unknown direction, striking the man to the chest and armpit.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. There is no one in custody and the homicide is under investigation by Area Three detectives.