47-year-old man arrested in connection to St. Charles hit-and-run crash involving motorcyclist

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash in unincorporated St. Charles Township that critically injured a 72-year-old motorcyclist, according to police.

Ruben Campuzano, of the 500 block of Harrison Street in Elgin was arrested Friday and faces three felony charges in connection to the incident:

Failure to report an injury accident, Class II felony

Aggravated reckless driving, Class IV felony

Driving while license suspended – second offense, Class IV felony

A description of Campuzano was provided by witnesses two days after the crash had occurred on September 13. Campuzano was interviewed by detectives on Friday and confessed to striking the motorcycle and fleeing because he did not have a valid driver’s license.