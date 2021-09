CHICAGO — A suspect is in custody after 46th Ward Alderman James Cappleman was attacked during a disturbance in Uptown Saturday night, according to police.

The Alderman of the 46th Ward was the victim of a battery this evening in the 4700 block of N. Racine in @ChicagoCAPS19. The Alderman declined medical treatment. The offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending. @Area3Detectives are investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/OKqEGRFF1n — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) September 19, 2021

Police said Cappleman was struck with a blunt object in the 4700 block of North Racine Avenue at approximately 7:13 p.m. and sustained minor injuries. Cappleman refused medical treatment.

A suspect was placed into custody and no further information is available.