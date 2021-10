CHICAGO — A man was stabbed in the face during an argument on a CTA Blue Line train.

The 45-year-old started arguing with another man shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday morning on the train near the 800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

During the argument, one of the men broke a bottle and used it to stab the 45-year-old in the face.

The man was taken to the hospital in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody.