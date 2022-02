CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said the man was in an alley in the 5900 block of South Washtenaw Avenue just before 6:40 p.m. when an unknown gunman fired a shot towards the man, striking him to the back of the head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.