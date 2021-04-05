45-year-old man killed in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the man was found laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in the 6800 block of South Throop Street just before 11:25 p.m. Sunday night.

The victim was unable to communicate details regarding the incident due to his injuries before being transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.