CHICAGO — A 44-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Near South Side community area early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was in the 0 to 100 block of East 24th Street at approximately 4:30 a.m. when he sustained two gunshot wounds to a lower extremity. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and no one is in custody. The shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.