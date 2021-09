CHICAGO — A 44-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Chatham community area Friday night, according to police.

Police said the man was near the street in the 700 block of East 92nd Place just after 7:45 p.m. when two unknown men approached with handguns and opened fire.

The man was struck to the abdomen was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.