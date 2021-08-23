44 shot, 7 killed in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO — Police said 44 people were shot and seven were killed over the weekend in Chicago.

In a news conference Monday, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan added new details regarding the shooting of a 9-year-old boy Friday in the 400 block of East 111th Street.

“Once again a child shot for no reason,” he said. “The intended target was also struck in the ankle and is in stable condition, but the 9-year-old just happened to be on the street and suffered a gunshot wound.”

Year to date, there have been 268 juveniles struck by bullets in Chicago. Statistics from Chicago police show an 11 percent increase in the number of shooting victims from this year to this time last year.

That includes six people shot Saturday night just after 9 p.m. in Calumet Heights. A 39-year-old man was killed in the shooting. Hours later, five people were shot and a 29-year-old died in East Garfield Park.

As of this date, there have been 512 murders in 2021 — compared to 487 at this time last year, according to Chicago police.

With an attempted vehicle theft happening Monday morning at Pine Grove and Irving Park in Lakeview, carjackings were also a hot topic at the news conference.

Supt. David Brown said significant progress has been made in vehicular hijacking arrests, with 215 so far this year.

“That’s a 79% increase of the number of arrests we made just last year in that category of vehicular hijacking,” Brown said.

Police said an additional 40 officers comprising of the carjacking task force is responsible for the increased number of arrests. Supt. Brown said more will be added in the future.

“Last fall, we had a spike in vehicular hijackings that carried over into this year,” Brown said. “We want to anticipate that happening again this year.”

Anyone with information can leave police an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.