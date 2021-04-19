43-year-old man killed in West Side shooting that injured 1 other

CHICAGO — A 43-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood that also left a 22-year-old man injured, according to police.

Police said the men were standing in the sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Madison Street at approximately 12:43 a.m. when a man inside a silver sedan opened fire, striking them both.

The 43-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was later pronounced dead.

The 22-year-old man was struck in the right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.