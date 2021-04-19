43-year-old man killed in West Side shooting that injured 1 other

Chicago Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CHICAGO A 43-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood that also left a 22-year-old man injured, according to police.

Police said the men were standing in the sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Madison Street at approximately 12:43 a.m. when a man inside a silver sedan opened fire, striking them both.

The 43-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was later pronounced dead.

The 22-year-old man was struck in the right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News