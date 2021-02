CHICAGO — A 43-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.

Police said the man was found by officers in the 7600 block of South Loomis Street just after 8:10 p.m. after officers responded to calls of shots fired.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.