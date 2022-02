CHICAGO — A 42-year-old woman was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head in Irving Park late Friday night, according to police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the death to be a homicide.

The woman was discovered inside a black SUV near her residence in the 3300 block of West Cuyler Avenue just after 11:20 p.m.

She has been identified as Azucena Vargas.

There are no further details and the homicide is under investigation by Area Five detectives.