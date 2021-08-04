42-year-old woman critical following shooting in South Shore

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday night at a South Shore apartment.

Just after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 7800 block of South Constance on the report of a shooting. Police said a 42-year-old woman was inside of an apartment when she sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police did the specifify if the shooting happened inside or outside the apartment.

She was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with any information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.