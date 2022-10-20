CHICAGO — A USPS mail carrier was robbed Thursday afternoon in Bucktown.

It happened at around 12:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Oakley.

Police said a 42-year-old entered a building and was approached by an unknown suspect with a firearm.

The National Association of Letter Carriers Chicago told WGN News the victim was robbed while working as a postal worker. It is unknown if any mail was stolen at this time.

No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.