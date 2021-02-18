42-year-old man shot after attempted Englewood home invasion

CHICAGO — A 42-year-old man was shot after an attempted home invasion in Englewood.

Chicago police said the 42-year-old woke up and found two people entering his home on the 1400 block of West 71st Street around 4 a.m. Thursday. Police said the man got “into a scuffle” with the offenders who then fired several shots into the home. The offenders then fled through a window.

Police said the man was shot in the stomach and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one has been taken into custody.

