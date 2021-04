CHICAGO — A 42-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the victim was in a verbal argument with a known attacker in the 400 block of West 61st Street at approximately 5:40 p.m. when the attacker struck the victim with a gun. The gun accidentally discharged, striking the victim in the forehand.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. No further information is available.