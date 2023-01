CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night.

Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.