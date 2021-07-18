40-year-old man shot to death in Joliet VFW parking lot

JOLIET, Ill. — A 40-year-old man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Joliet VFW building on Saturday night, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the Cantigny Post 367 VFW Hall at 826 Horseshoe Drive at approximately 9:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 40-year-old man who had been shot multiple times throughout the body in the parking lot.

The man was taken to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://www.crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ to remain anonymous.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.