40-year-old man injured in Loop shooting

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Loop Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the man was standing in an alley in the 400 block of South Wabash Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. when an unknown man shot him once in the left leg.

The perpetrator fled southbound on foot from the scene.

The 40-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition. There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.