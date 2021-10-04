40-year-old man in critical condition after being shot in Norwood Park carjacking

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot during a carjacking in the city’s Norwood Park neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the man was walking towards his white Range Rover in the 6400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at approximately 8:08 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator approached and demanded his keys while armed with a handgun.

The 40-year-old man refused, leading the perpetrator to fire several shots, striking the man in the left arm and chest. The perpetrator then fled in the Range Rover.

The man was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Five detectives.