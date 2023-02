CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following the deadly shooting of another man last year.

Derrick Skipper, was arrested at his home in the 900 block of South Independence.

He is accused of the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man on the evening of Nov. 14 in the 4300 block of West 16th Street.

Skipper was charged with first-degree murder and is due in bond court on Wednesday.