CHICAGO — Four young women were attacked and robbed in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The incident happened around 12:10 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Webster. Police said three 18-year-old women and a 21-year-old woman were approached by two men who implied weapons and demanded their belongings.

According to police, one of the men struck the 21-year-old woman in the face.

An 18-year-old woman attempted to run but fell to the ground, and one of the men grabbed her buttocks, police said.

The men took the women’s personal property and fled westbound.

Police said the women declined medical assistance.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.