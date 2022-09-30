CHICAGO — A four-year-old was shot while riding in the backseat of an SUV on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said Friday.

According to police, a woman was driving northbound in the 4400 block of W. Marquette Road when a rear-seat male occupant in a red sedan fired shots into the vehicle.

The woman’s four-year-old son suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Three other children were inside the vehicle but were unharmed by the gunfire.

Police said the offender’s vehicle is possibly a red Charger or Mustang.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.