4-year-old boy shot in chin on South Side while traveling with family

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon in a drive-by shooting on the South Side.

At around 4 p.m., a 4-year-old boy was in vehicle with his family in the 6100 block of South Michigan when another vehicle pulled up along them and opened fire, striking the boy in the chin. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Police said he has two fragments in chin and two under eye. The uncle and his mother were in the car at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.

A few hours later, another child was shot on the West Side. A 10-year-old boy was shot inside a parked vehicle and was transported to Stroger in good condition.

No suspects are in custody in either shooting. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.