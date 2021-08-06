4-year-old girl injured, man in critical condition in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 4-year-old girl was shot and a 19-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

Police said the 4-year-old girl and 19-year-old man were near the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Washington Street at approximately 7:17 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from an unknown direction.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

The 4-year-old girl was struck to the foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The 19-year-old man was struck to the abdomen and backside and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.