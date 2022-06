CHICAGO — A 4-year-old girl has died from injuries caused by child abuse, Cook County officials said.

The Medical Examiner identified the girl as Cashawnna Love and classified her death as a homicide.

Police said officers responded to the 7900 block of South St. Lawerence around 11 p.m. Friday in the city’s Chatham neighborhood.

The girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

She later died.

No other information has been provided.