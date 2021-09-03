4-year-old boy shot in Woodlawn, rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital

CHICAGO — A 4-year-old boy was shot by a stray bullet in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night, according to Chicago fire officials.

A 34-year-old woman was also injured in the incident.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue when a bullet from an unknown direction struck a sleeping child through a window.

The boy was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, according to fire officials.

The 34-year-old woman was also injured, although it is unknown if she was shot, and has been taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair to serious condition.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.