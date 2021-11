CHICAGO — A 4-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the boy was shot in the 8300 block of South Saginaw Avenue at approximately 5:45 p.m. and sustained wounds to the right thigh, left thigh and hand.

The boy was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition. The shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives and no one is in custody.